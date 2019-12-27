CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (NNS) -- They came, they saw, they competed at a high level.
Let’s give a big congratulations to the Marines from the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment (CNATT Det.) in Camp Pendleton for their success in the recent Commanding General’s Cup. The Marines won the Division Three competition.
The Camp Pendleton Commanding General’s Cup is an annual January to November series of sporting competition events in which all of the units aboard Camp Pendleton compete. The sports cover a wide variety of events from High Intensity Tactical Training circuits, races, traditional leagues (softball, soccer, and basketball), and games like corn hole and spike ball and more.
Seventeen units compete in Division Three and 43 units competed overall in 2019. Divisions are determined by unit size with Division One covering the largest units on base and Division Three covering the smaller units on base. 74 CNATT Det. Marines (staff), and approximately 150 students competed throughout the year.
Count Officer in Charge Marine Maj. Timothy Warren as impressed by the performance and teamwork of the CNATT Det. Marines this year.
“To see our Marines get out amongst their peers and compete brought a lot of good attention to the unit,” Warren said. “I am very proud of effort that our Marines put into these events.”
Warren added that the Marine Corps puts a high value on physical fitness, and these events posed a unique challenge for the CNATT Det. Marines.
“Most of these events tested our Marines’ muscles in ways they are not used to,” Warren said. “This variation to their physical training routines allows our personnel to discover areas they can further develop themselves and helps develop the overall athleticism of the individuals who are responsible for keeping our aircraft in the sky regardless of the physical strain and environmental factors.”
With 2020 on the horizon, Warren said the Detachment’s top priority will continue to be to develop well-trained Marines and Sailors for the Fleet. But, make no mistake, they are primed and ready to take on the competition in the 2020 Commanding General’s Cup.
“There is a desire within our staff to compete vigorously in 2020, especially in the league events,” Warren said. “We will be keeping the other units on their toes throughout the 2020 season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.