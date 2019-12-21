Clovis – The Clovis Rodeo Association and Valley Children’s Healthcare partnered in October for the third annual Kids, Cowboys, & Clays fundraiser at Sun Mountain Gun Club in Coarsegold. The day long sporting clay tournament hosted more than 130 participants and included an auction and dinner for guests. Due to the generous support of sponsors and participants the all- volunteer event raised more than $20,000 for Valley Children’s Healthcare. The funds will go to support the hospital’s greatest needs.
“The Clovis Rodeo Association continues to be an incredible partner with Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation, and we are excited to have enjoyed mutual support throughout the year between our two organizations,” said Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation President Robert Saroyan. “CRA members generously hosted and personally contributed to make the third annual Kids, Cowboys, and Clays the best one yet. Thank you to the Clovis Rodeo Association and all who attended this year’s event for the difference you make in children’s lives through philanthropy.”
Valley Children’s Healthcare will be a proud sponsor of the 106th Clovis Rodeo taking place April 22-26, 2020 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. One of the Valley’s most popular events the rodeo will expand to five days of action this coming year.
“For our Clovis Rodeo family, it is about giving back and making our community a better place in everything we do, especially when it means taking care of kids, said Vince Genco, Clovis Rodeo Association Board Member and event Chairman. “This Sporting Clay Tournament fundraiser is just one more way for us to give back.
We could not do what we do, whether it is the production of our annual rodeo or this annual Valley Children’s Healthcare fundraiser, without the support of our generous sponsors and tireless volunteers,” he continued. “We owe everyone our deep appreciation for their continued support.” Clovis Rodeo Association committee members will visit Valley Children’s Hospital on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. to make a check presentation. Main entrance of hospital. Media is invited to attend.
Clovis Rodeo Association and Valley Children’s Healthcare have begun planning the next Kids, Cowboys & Clays event to be held October 24, 2020 at Sun Mountain Gun Club. For more information, please call 559-299-8838 or email clayshoot@clovisrodeo.com.
