Clinical psychologist joins Adventist Health

CENTRAL VALLEY – Adventist Health is pleased to announce the addition of a clinical psychologist to its behavioral health teams in Hanford and Kerman.

Julia N. Schomaker provides patient assessments and treatment in an outpatient environment, treating numerous conditions including depression, anxiety, personality disorders, mood disorders, substance abuse and more. After psychological testing and other diagnostic procedures, she develops a treatment plan and provides client-focused psychotherapy.

“I adjust my therapeutic style to meet each individual where they are and help them implement their desired changes,” she says. “Thoughts and behaviors can change. I see my role as a collaborator and consultant.”

Schomaker earned her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in clinical psychology and Master of Science degree in psychology from Alliant International University in Los Angeles. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Phoenix. Through the California State Center Community College District, she completed her pre-doctoral internship at Fresno City College and post-doctoral fellowship at Clovis Community College. She is licensed by the State of California.