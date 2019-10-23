* We will be closed November 11, 2019 for Veterans Day
The Health Department offers all recommended vaccines for children (VFC) for children 0-18 years of age with Medi-Cal or $8.00 per vaccine for uninsured or underinsured. Vaccines, including travel vaccines (call for prices) for children and adults with private insurance are also available. Make sure to bring your or child’s immunization record at the time of visit. Finger stick lead screenings are available for children 1-5 years old, with referral by provider only, for $23 or Medi-Cal eligible. TB skin tests are $35 and TB blood tests are $135. We accept Medi-Cal, most private insurance plans and Medicare; please call to confirm if our services are covered by your insurance and/or Medicare. Flu vaccines are now available at the health department. Contact health department for any questions concerning any above services and/or prices.
*Prices are subject to change
**The Health Department recommends all families with a private provider to remain under his or her care.
IF YOU MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, YOU WILL HAVE PRIORITY OVER WALK-INS.
For appointments and information, please call (559) 584-1401 or visit our website at
HANFORD - 330 Campus Drive, Building #3
Open 8am – 5pm
WALK-IN CLINIC SERVICES: MONDAY – FRIDAY (BASED ON AVAILIBILITY)
CHILD IMMUNIZATION CLINIC
• LEAD CLINIC – WITH REFERRAL BY PROVIDER ONLY
• ADULT IMMUNIZATION CLINIC
• TB SKIN TEST/TB BLOOD TEST/TB RISK ASSESSMENT
No TB skin tests placed on THURSDAYS, no TB
CLINIC SERVICES: MONDAY – FRIDAY (APPOINTMENTS PREFERRED CONTACT HD TO SCHEDULE)
• TRAVEL IMMUNIZATIONS
Vaccines available: Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Flu, Meningococcal, MMR, Pneumonia, Polio, Shingles (Shingrix available only), Tdap, Typhoid, Varicella, & Yellow Fever (not available currently). Call for information about the cost of these vaccines.
• CONFIDENTIAL HIV TESTING
• HIV/AIDS CASE MANAGEMENT AND MEDICAL SERVICES – APPOINTMENTS ONLY
• SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE CLINIC
• EMPLOYMENT AND SCHOOL TUBERCULOSIS CLEARANCE
• TUBERCULOSIS CLINIC
- Chest x-ray consultation
- TB Clearances for Employment and school
- TB Case Management
o blood tests drawn on FRIDAYS
SYRINGE EXCHANGE: THURSDAY AFTERNOONS FROM 1PM – 4PM
WOMEN INFANTS AND CHILDREN SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION PROGRAM (WIC): CALL: (559) 582-0180
November 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27
AVENAL – Avenal Health Clinic, 590 Skyline Avenue
IMMUNIZATION CLINIC
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed from 12 NOON-1PM)
every 3rd Wednesday – November 20th
Lead Clinic - with referral by provider only, same schedule as Immunization Clinic.
TB, STD, & HIV SERVICES
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed from 12 NOON-1 PM) every 3rd Wednesday – November 20th
SYRINGE EXCHANGE: Every 3rd Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
WOMEN INFANTS AND CHILDREN SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION PROGRAM (WIC): CALL: (559) 582-0180.
November 4, 7, 13, 18, 21, 25
CORCORAN – Corcoran Health Clinic, 1002 Dairy Avenue
IMMUNIZATION CLINIC
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed from 12 NOON-1PM)
every 4th Tuesday – November 26th
Lead Clinic - with referral by provider only, same schedule as Immunization Clinic.
TB, STD, & HIV SERVICES
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed from 12 NOON-1PM) every 4th Tuesday – November 26th
SYRINGE EXCHANGE: Every 4th Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
WOMEN INFANTS AND CHILDREN SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION PROGRAM (WIC): CALL: (559) 582-0180.
November 6, 8, 12, 13, 19, 22, 27
KETTLEMAN CITY – Mobile Unit at Family Resource Center, 75 Fifth Street
WOMEN INFANTS AND CHILDREN SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION PROGRAM (WIC): CALL: (559) 582-0180.
November 5, 7
LEMOORE – Lemoore Health Clinic, 229 C. Street
WOMEN INFANTS AND CHILDREN SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION PROGRAM (WIC): CALL: (559) 582-0180.
November 1, 6, 12, 15, 19, 20, 26
CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY PROGRAM –
Car-Seat Fitting Station: By appointment only call 559-584-1411 – Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm, Hanford only
