The Health Department offers all recommended vaccines for children. Vaccines for adults are also available, including travel vaccines (call for prices). Children’s immunizations are: $8 per vaccine or Medi-Cal for children and adolescents 0–18 years of age. Fingerstick lead screenings are available for children 1-5 years old with

Medi-Cal or $23.00 private pay with referral by provider only. TB skin tests are $35 OR Medi-Cal for children AND adults. TB blood tests are $135.00. We also accept Medicare and many private insurance plans. Please call to confirm if our services are covered by your insurance. We recommend all families who have a private physician remain under his or her care. Prices are subject to change. Please bring your immunization records to our clinic. Flu shots are $8 for the uninsured and $24 for private pay patients during flu season.

IF YOU MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, YOU WILL HAVE PRIORITY OVER WALK-INS.

For appointments and information, please call (559) 584-1401 or visit our website at

http://www.countyofkings.com/departments/public-health/mcah/clinic-schedules

HANFORD - 330 Campus Drive, Building #3

Open 8am – 5pm

WALK-IN CLINIC SERVICES: MONDAY – FRIDAY (BASED ON AVAILIBILITY)

CHILD IMMUNIZATION CLINIC

• LEAD CLINIC - REFERRAL BY PROVIDER ONLY

• ADULT IMMUNIZATION CLINIC

• TB SKIN TEST/TB BLOOD TEST/TB RISK ASSESSMENT

o No TB skin tests placed on THURSDAYS, no TB blood tests drawn on FRIDAYS

CLINIC SERVICES BY APPOINTMENT: MONDAY – FRIDAY CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

• TRAVEL IMMUNIZATIONS

Vaccines available: Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Flu, Meningococcal, MMR, Pneumo, Polio, Shingles (Shingrix available only), Tdap, Typhoid, Varicella, & Yellow Fever (not available currently). Call for information about the cost of these vaccines.

• CONFIDENTIAL HIV TESTING

• HIV/AIDS CASE MANAGEMENT AND MEDICAL SERVICES – APPOINTMENTS ONLY

• SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE CLINIC – APPOINTMENTS PREFERRED

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday only

• CHEST X-RAY CONSULTATION – APPOINTMENTS ONLY

• EMPLOYMENT AND SCHOOL TUBERCULOSIS CLEARANCE – APPOINTMENTS ONLY

• TUBERCULOSIS CLINIC

- Chest x-ray consultation

- TB Clearances for Employment and school

- TB Case Management

SYRINGE EXCHANGE: THURSDAY AFTERNOONS FROM 1PM – 4PM

WOMEN INFANTS AND CHILDREN SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION PROGRAM (WIC): CALL: (559) 582-0180

August 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30

AVENAL – Avenal Health Clinic, 590 Skyline Avenue

IMMUNIZATION CLINIC

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed from 12 NOON-1PM)

every 3rd Wednesday - August 21st

Lead Clinic - referral by provider only, same schedule as Immunization Clinic.

TB, STD, & HIV SERVICES

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed from 12 NOON-1 PM) every 3rd Wednesday – August 21st

SYRINGE EXCHANGE: Every 3rd Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WOMEN INFANTS AND CHILDREN SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION PROGRAM (WIC): CALL: (559) 582-0180.

August 1, 5, 8, 15, 19, 29

CORCORAN – Corcoran Health Clinic, 1002 Dairy Avenue

IMMUNIZATION CLINIC

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed from 12 NOON-1PM)

every 4th Tuesday – August 27th

Lead Clinic - referral by provider only, same schedule as Immunization Clinic.

TB, STD, & HIV SERVICES

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed from 12 NOON-1PM) every 4th Tuesday – August 27th

SYRINGE EXCHANGE: Every 4th Tuesday 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WOMEN INFANTS AND CHILDREN SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION PROGRAM (WIC): CALL: (559) 582-0180.

August 2, 7, 9, 13, 20, 23, 28

KETTLEMAN CITY – Mobile Unit at Family Resource Center, 75 Fifth Street

WOMEN INFANTS AND CHILDREN SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION PROGRAM (WIC): CALL: (559) 582-0180.

August 6, 8

LEMOORE – Lemoore Health Clinic, 229 C. Street

WOMEN INFANTS AND CHILDREN SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION PROGRAM (WIC): CALL: (559) 582-0180.

August 1, 6, 7, 13, 14, 16, 21, 27

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY PROGRAM –

Car-Seat Fitting Station: By appointment only call 559-584-1411 – Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm, Hanford only

