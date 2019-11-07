CIWT Selects 2019 Domain Sailor of the Year

PENSACOLA, Fla. (NNS) -- The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) announced its domain-wide 2019 Sailor of the Year (SOY), Oct. 31.
CIWT selected Cryptologic Technician (Collection) (CTR) 1st Class Brittney N. Edwards, a Uniontown, Ohio native, who is assigned to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station.
“I am incredibly honored to be selected as the CIWT domain Sailor of the Year,” shared Edwards. “I know how challenging the competition within our domain is, and I could not be more proud to be selected to represent the hard work that we all put forth daily. I have been very fortunate at IWTC Corry Station to have a chain of command that has fully supported me in all capacities, and I could not have gotten to this point without their leadership and support.”
As the CIWT SOY, Edwards will now join other Sailors within the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) enterprise as a candidate for NETC’s SOY honors.
"Throughout the domain, we have an incredible number of outstanding Sailors deserving of the Sailor of the Year nomination and title,” said CIWT’s Command Master Chief Francisco Vargas. “The close competition of this award is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of our entire CIWT team. We are extremely proud of Petty Officer Edwards’ accomplishments, and to have her represent the CIWT domain at the NETC level.”
Edwards serves as the CTR "A" school leading petty officer, and she led a team of 22 multi-service and civilian instructors, overseeing 526 students and delivering 21,840 hours of instruction across two courses. Her efforts resulted in a 94 percent graduation rate, 14 instructor qualifications and six Master Training Specialist qualifications. In addition, she processed 15 accelerated advancements, 10 of which included a one-year service obligation extension directly contributing to Navy retention efforts.
She was also responsible for the handling of all administrative issues, leave, evaluations, and orders for Navy student Sailors in the CTR "A" school. She ensured all divisional instructors were updated on a daily basis including collateral duties, training events, instructor qualifications and muster reports.
Most notably, Edwards continuously serves as a role model and motivator to her students and junior Sailors.
“I tell my students and the other junior Sailors I have contact with to never stop striving for more,” offered Edwards. “I emphasize that if you want to succeed and not just get by that you have to be willing to put forth more effort and push yourself beyond what is expected of you.”
Edwards is also highly respected by her juniors, peers and seniors.
“Although I did not get the opportunity to be instructed by you in the classroom, you still taught me a great deal as a fierce leaders for our schoolhouse,” shared on a Facebook post by Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Kelly Scarzafava. “Thank you for holding us to such a high standard and never wavering in your expectations for all of us to be great–you really set the bar. Hope to catch you in the fleet one day!”
When asked if there is anything else she desired to highlight, Edwards shared, “I want to encourage any Sailor who is in a position to select orders to a training command to do so. I could never have imagined how rewarding my tour at Corry Station would be, and that extends far beyond my selection as Sailor of the Year. I feel incredibly fortunate to be in a position to impact so many junior Sailors and also for the opportunity to learn from all of them.”
With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT is recognized as Naval Education and Training Command’s top learning center for the past three years. Training over 21,000 students every year, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.
