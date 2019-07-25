The City of Lemoore has designated the Lemoore Recreation Center located at 721 W. Cinnamon Dr. as a cooling center during this extreme stretch of heat. The hours of this center are 7am to 8pm Monday thru Saturday. If you have questions or need further information please call (559) 924-6744 and pick option 1 or (559) 907-2045
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.