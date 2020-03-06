CIM Group’s 2,700-megawatt, California based development could ultimately provide clean energy to power over 1.2 million homes

LOS ANGELES – CIM Group announced today that it is advancing the development of Westlands Solar Park (“WSP”), one of the largest permitted solar parks in the world that could grow to more than 2,700-megawatts (2.7 gigawatts) of renewable energy potential at full buildout, which could provide clean energy to more than 1,200,000 homes. The master-planned energy park encompasses more than 20,000 acres in California’s San Joaquin Valley in western Fresno and Kings Counties and is designed to open in phases to meet the needs of public and private utilities and other energy consumers. WSP has a completed and certified programmatic environmental impact report for the entire project and WSP is one of the few renewable energy zones identified as a Competitive Renewable Energy Zone (CREZ) thru the Renewable Energy Transmission Initiative (RETI) process.