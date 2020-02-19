Chukchansi Park to host the official Selena Tejano Tribute Festival

FRESNO – Brad Jaurique Promotions and Nocturnal Entertainment are proud to present The Official Selena Tejano Tribute Festival Sunday, April 26, at Chukchansi Park. Tickets are on sale now at the Fresno Grizzlies box office or online at https://www.milb.com/fresno/tickets.

2020 is the 25th anniversary of our beloved Latina Queen Selena Quintanilla passing away. After all these years, her legacy and memory remain relevant to those of all ages, cultures and races. This stands true to not only the United States and Mexico, but worldwide. Selena is one of the most recognized and celebrated members of the Latin community. Her kind, compassionate and down-to-earth persona stood out amongst public figures from then to even now.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

This year, many activities are being launched in memory of Selena. Some of the activities include the Netflix series, the re-release of her albums, Selena’s unreleased music, plus previously unseen videos and concert footage of her.