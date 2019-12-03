For the 99th year, Christmas Tree Lane will light up in Fresno. Nearly 150 homes and 300 trees will be on display for a two mile long stretch of road.
It opens to the public free of charge on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 and runs from 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm. This will also be a walk night, so no vehicles will be allowed to drive on Van Ness Blvd. between Shields and Shaw Avenues.
A second walk night is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11th from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Again, no vehicles will be allowed. Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling the area on foot and on horseback for security reasons and to assist the public.
Christmas Tree Lane will remain open until December 25th. Motorists can see all of the decorations by traveling north on Van Ness during the following schedule.
Sunday through Thursday = 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm Friday and Saturday = 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Please remember to take simple precautions on walk nights to ensure you have a safe and comfortable experience.
- Allow extra time to get around city streets as it will be very crowded. - Park only in permitted areas and do not block driveways.
- Lock your vehicles and do not leave any valuables visible inside. - Parents should keep a close eye on their children and consider carrying a flashlight for extra visibility. - Prior to the walk, designate a meeting spot in case you get separated from family members. - Dress warm and be prepared for rain. - No alcohol or marijuana is allowed on Christmas Tree Lane. - Please be respectful of the neighborhood. Do not touch decorations and do not litter. - Report suspicious behavior to the Sheriff’s Office by calling (559) 6003111.
