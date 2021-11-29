"Christmas Time Is Here" is a song written for the 1965 television special "A Charlie Brown Christmas," which was one of the first animated specials produced for network television in the United States. Along with singing carols and baking cookies, watching classic Christmas specials is part of many families' holiday traditions. Two versions of the song appeared on the album that was released in conjunction with the TV special: an instrumental version by the Vince Guaraldi Trio as well as a vocal version sung by choristers from St. Paul's Episcopal Church in San Rafael, Calif.

"Christmas Time is Here"

Christmas time is here

Happiness and cheer

Fun for all that children call

Their favorite time of the year.

Snowflakes in the air

Carols everywhere

Olden times and ancient rhymes

Of love and dreams to share.

Sleigh bells in the air

Beauty everywhere

Yuletide by the fireside

And joyful memories there.

Christmas time is here

We'll be drawing near

Oh, that we could always see

Such spirit through the year

Oh, that we could always see

Such spirit through the year.

Written by Vince Guaraldi and Lee Mendelson

Lyrics courtesy of Lyricsforchristmas.com 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments