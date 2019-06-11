The Save Mart Center announced on June 10 that Chris Brown’s Indigoat Tour will be coming to Fresno on Oct. 17. Tickets are on sale Friday, June 14 beginning at Noon. Tickets prices range from $45.50 to 205.50. The tour stop includes special guests Tory lanes, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy. Get your tickets online at ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center box office.

Load comments