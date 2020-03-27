Childhood Friends Serve Together Aboard Deployed Aircraft Carrier

“He mentioned he was a sponsor for a Scott Agee,” said Wright. “I was like, ‘Agee? No way. You’re messing with me. There’s no way this is happening.’ I looked at it, and it was him. I was ecstatic and waiting for him to arrive for like three months.”

Agee said although he didn’t know the name of the squadron, he knew that Wright was stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, and was scheduled to move to Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. When his own orders came saying he was going to a squadron in Oceana that was moving to Lemoore, he then realized he was going to the same squadron as Wright.

Wright said Agee transferred to the command soon after it moved to Lemoore, while Wright was still in a training school at Oceana. He said the first thing he did when Agee arrived to Lemoore after school was call him to see how he was doing and if he wanted to get together. They soon became roommates.

“We went from spending a lot of time at each other’s houses in high school, to being roommates in the barracks and then became roommates out in town,” said Wright. “So we went from just spending a lot of time together to also living together. We’ve definitely gotten a lot closer. It was surreal finding out he was coming here, and still now, four years later, it’s crazy to think about how this happened.”