Chief of Navy Reserve Releases Message to the Force

1. As you are aware, we face a formidable adversary that does not get tired, does not distinguish between combatants and non-combatants, and will only be defeated with teamwork, discipline and a sustained nationwide response. COVID-19 will be a long fight that demands hard work, innovative thinking, stamina, and agility. These are the attributes the Navy Reserve is built for. The pandemic is expected to peak in certain areas over the next month, and as a result, agility and speed are critical. Our Reserve Force Leadership responded by executing the first Distributed Mobilization (DM) process and successfully delivered Sailors into the fight within 48 hours. The outstanding work of our NOSCs, RCCs, and CNRFC during this crisis has been critical and validated the DM model. Moving forward through this fight, my priorities are the following: (1) taking care of our Sailors and families; (2) meet the mission with speed and agility, and (3) maintain readiness.