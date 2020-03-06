CFAY Hosts Inaugural Guardians Challenge Competition

YOKOSUKA, Japan (NNS) -- Members from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) security department hosted the inaugural Guardians Challenge Competition, a joint force competition to test the capability and skills of U.S. Forces Japan military police, Feb. 28.
The competition featured Marines assigned to Combined Armed Training Center located on Camp Fuji, Soldiers assigned to the 88th Military Police detachment and 901st Military Working Dog detachment located on Camp Zama, Airmen assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron located on Yokota Air Base and Sailors assigned to the CFAY security department.
“This competition was created to challenge the skills of military security forces and law enforcement officers,” said Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Victor, CFAY security department watch commander. “It tests the competitive spirit, strength and decisiveness as we work as a team to grab the first place seat.”
After parading of the colors and opening remarks, each military branch was divided into teams to compete in a variety of exercises.
The first exercise was a test at apprehending an active resistor followed by a military working dog detection competition, small arms weapons competition, a physical abilities test, and closing with an award ceremony to announce the winning team.
“My favorite event would have to be the physical training challenge,” said Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Hobbs, assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron. “It was great to see all the teams compete at the same time and compare how we physically measure up to the other branches.”
The winner of the competition was the Army team, followed by the Navy team, then Marines and finally the Air Force.
“The competition was tough and we won by a close margin,” said Army Cpl. Jade Johnson, assigned to the 901st Military Working Dog detachment. “It feels good knowing we came out here and accomplished something.”
Coordinators of the competition said they felt the events help build cohesion among teams.
“You guys showed the best of what your branch has to offer and I am confident no matter the challenge, as a team we can overcome,” said Victor at the awards ceremony. “There are no losers today because you guys came out and gave it everything you had.”
Event coordinators said because of the success of this inaugural competition, they plan to continue into the future.
“Today’s event went outstanding and in the future we want to start holding the competition on different bases,” added Victor. “It’s important we have events like this because it builds unit cohesiveness; we all have the same job even though we wear different uniforms.”
