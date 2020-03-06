CFAY Hosts Inaugural Guardians Challenge Competition

“My favorite event would have to be the physical training challenge,” said Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Hobbs, assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron. “It was great to see all the teams compete at the same time and compare how we physically measure up to the other branches.”

The winner of the competition was the Army team, followed by the Navy team, then Marines and finally the Air Force.

“The competition was tough and we won by a close margin,” said Army Cpl. Jade Johnson, assigned to the 901st Military Working Dog detachment. “It feels good knowing we came out here and accomplished something.”

Coordinators of the competition said they felt the events help build cohesion among teams.

“You guys showed the best of what your branch has to offer and I am confident no matter the challenge, as a team we can overcome,” said Victor at the awards ceremony. “There are no losers today because you guys came out and gave it everything you had.”

Event coordinators said because of the success of this inaugural competition, they plan to continue into the future.