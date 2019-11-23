Central Valley Community Bank announces David Ayala as assistant vice president, community relationship officer

James M. Ford, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), is pleased to announce the addition of David Ayala to the Private Business Banking team as Assistant Vice President, Community Relationship Officer in Tulare and Kings County.
Based in the Bank’s Floral office at 120 North Floral Street, David joins the company as an accomplished business development officer with over 14 years of financial experience, cultivating and growing new relationships with business clients in the South Valley.
Through industry knowledge and his personalized approach to client management, he has a solid history of customizing financial solutions to meet the needs of his clients. David can be reached directly at (559) 625-8745. In his new role, David is responsible for generating deposits and lending opportunities for business clients in a variety of industry specialties. “We are excited to welcome David to our Bank as we celebrate our Bank’s 40th anniversary,” said James M. Ford, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank.
“Through David’s industry experience, he knows the importance of truly understanding clients’ challenges and needs, and will be able to provide the personalized solutions that will create long-term relationships.”
In addition to being a respected banking industry professional, David is also an active community steward, serving as an Advisory Committee Member for the Kaweah Delta Health Care District and as a former Ambassador for the Tulare-Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he volunteers for a variety of local nonprofit organizations.
