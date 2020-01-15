Modesto – The next time Central California residents purchase their milk, they may be surprised to see their favorite local volleyball teams honored on special commemorative Crystal Creamery milk cartons.
Available at a variety of stores including Grocery Outlet, Rite Aid and Family Dollar.
The California Interscholastic Federation’s (CIF) Central Section championships are being recognized beginning today as Crystal Creamery unveiled a set of new milk cartons saluting the Section’s five Girls Volleyball Champions. The cartons will be available at a variety of stores throughout Central California for the next few weeks.
“Crystal Creamery is very excited to add these champions to our commemorative cartons for achieving the highest honor in their sport,” said Brian Carden, Crystal Creamery’s Senior Director of Sales. He added, “These cartons provide a fun, lasting memory of a very special moment while honoring the hard work and sacrifice put forth by the student athletes, their coaches and their families.”
Modesto-based and family-owned, Crystal Creamery has been a sponsor of high school sports since 2012 when it began supporting the CIF’s Sac-Joaquin Section. In 2019, the dairy expanded its sponsorship of the CIF to include the Central and North Coast Sections. Crystal Creamery has now recognized more than 200 Section and State Champions, academic team champions, scholarship winners and Hall of Fame inductees on milk cartons.
“We greatly appreciate Crystal Creamery’s sponsorship of the Central Section. The cartons greatly add to the first-class experience we seek to provide to all our student athletes throughout the athletic year,” said Jim Crichlow, Commissioner of the Central Section. He added, “Not only is this is exciting for the student athletes and the schools, but I believe it provides a lot of pride for all involved.”
The 2019 Central Section Girls Volleyball Champions being honored on these commemorative cartons are Clovis West High School (Division I), Bakersfield Christian High School (Division II), San Joaquin Memorial High School (Division III), Kingsburg High School (Division IV) and Kerman High School (Division V).
