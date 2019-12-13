PENSACOLA, Fla. (NNS) -- The Council on Occupational Education (COE) acknowledged the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), and all its locations, for attaining 44 years of accredited institution status at the council's annual meeting recently.
COE, a nationally recognized accrediting agency, is a nonprofit voluntary membership organization serving postsecondary education and training institutions, centers, and similar entities interested in the improvement of the workforce.
"Maintaining our COE accreditation affords those we train with the ability to attain college credits for the training we offer," said Denise Myers, a CIWT instructional systems specialist. "By having the approved COE seal on our graduation certificates, our trainees can take their graduation certificates to their college or university of choice and have proof that the level of training they received from CIWT is equal to what is offered at colleges and universities throughout the world."
The award of accreditation is based on an evaluation that demonstrates that an institution meets the standards of quality of the council and the needs of students, the community, and employers. The process includes an extensive self-study by the institution and an intensive review by a visiting team of professional educators representing member institutions from other states.
The process covers training throughout the CIWT domain, which trains approximately 20,000 students annually at its various training locations located throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, and Japan.
COE requires all organizations to conduct a self-study before the team visit, consisting of 10 standards organizations must meet for accreditation. The self-study allows the organization a process to meet those standards and prepare documentation.
CIWT completed its extensive self-study outlining adherence to the prescribed standards of curriculum and instructional quality. The on-site COE team visited in September to evaluate and complete the reaffirmation of accreditation report. The visiting COE team also relied on personnel interviews, observations of conditions and practices, and other essential documentation to determine if CIWT was in compliance with the standards and criteria required for accreditation.
“The process of self-study afforded CIWT a unique opportunity to conduct an in-depth analysis of the training and infrastructure that supports our mission to deliver trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations,” said Don Kania, the CIWT learning standards officer. "The COE's review and comments are one of many review programs that focus on continual improvement to the quality instruction CIWT delivers."
Initially accredited with COE in 1975, CIWT was last reaffirmed in 2013 and has undergone self-studies and subsequent site visits by the COE.
With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT is recognized as Naval Education and Training Command’s top learning center for the past three years. Training more than 20,000 students every year, CIWT delivers information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.
