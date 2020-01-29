Madera - On February 8 and 9, the Madera Wine Trail will host its 18th annual Wine & Chocolate Weekend. Visitors can travel to participating wineries and enjoy a premium wine tasting experience using a keepsake passport wine glass, sample local and handmade chocolates, enjoy live music concerts and specialty gift shopping. A variety of gourmet foods from local caterers and food trucks will be available around the Wine Trail. Wine Trail Weekend is the perfect time for visitors to experience Madera's rich wine heritage and unique family wineries! Whether you're new to wine or a connoisseur, there is something for everyone on the Wine Trail.
Visit a region that has been winemaking since the late 1800's! Visitors can expect a unique local adventure with special activities beyond wine tasting including winery tours, live music concerts all weekend, food, shopping of local handcrafted gifts, beautiful scenic views and relaxing outdoor patio lounging. Plan to taste and take home award-winning wines! Participating wineries will have a large selection of excellent wines to choose from, many with special pricing and festive gift packages during the event.
Participating Wineries:
Birdstone Winery, Fäsi Estate Winery, Ficklin Vineyards (by appointment only), Idle Hour Winery, Papagni Winery, San Joaquin Winery, Westbrook Wine Farm (by appointment only), Toca Madera Winery.
Ticket Information:
Tickets $25 in advance and $30 the weekend of the event. Tickets are available online at www.MaderaWineTrail.com, or by phone at 800-613-0709. A ticket includes a keepsake wine glass to use for tasting all weekend-long!
To enhance the wine tasting experience of our guests, no groups over 16 or large capacity tour buses (30+ person capacity) will be allowed at this event. The Madera Wine Trail encourages safe driving through the use of designated drivers, limousines, shuttles and ride sharing services. Designated Drivers are free of charge! Transportation recommendations can be found at www.MaderaWineTrail.com
A downloadable map and list of event activities at each winery can be found at MaderaWineTrail.com. For more information about Wine & Chocolate Weekend contact Wendy Eachus, Executive Administrator, at 559-975-6083 or wendy@maderavintners.com.
