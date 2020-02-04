Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park and the Friends of Allensworth would like to invite you to celebrate Black History Month on February 8, 2020 from 10am until 4pm.
Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park is a park honoring the only town in California that was founded, financed, and governed by African Americans. The event will focus on the contributions African Americans made to education and that the town represented the freedom of the discriminatory laws at the turn of the 20th century.
This open house will have docents in some of the 20 historic buildings. Storytellers and singers are some of the activities that guests will enjoy when visiting this unique historic site.
The park entrance fee is $10.00 per passenger vehicle, $75.00 for a bus with 24 passengers and less, and $125.00 for a bus with 25 passengers and more.
For more information and directions to the park, please call (661) 849-3433 or email park staff at the numbers above.
