HANFORD – Carvana, a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, and the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Hanford area residents today. In as little as 5 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, sell or trade their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as soon-as-next-day delivery. Carvana Customers save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car™ by skipping the dealership and shopping online at Carvana.com. All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour, along with the peace of mind of a 7-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life, from installing car seats to seeing how it handles on a road trip to Kings Canyon National Park.
Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.
Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.
“California residents have welcomed us since 2017, when we first launched in the state,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “As demand increases for an easy, transparent car buying experience, we’re confident that Hanford area residents will appreciate our presence in the market.”
Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 156 markets across the U.S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.