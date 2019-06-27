ARABIAN SEA (NNS) -- Carrier Strike Group 12 (CSG 12) held a change of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), June 22.
Rear Adm. Michael E. Boyle relieved Rear Adm. John F. Wade as commander, CSG 12.
During his 13 months as commander, Wade led CSG 12 through numerous exercises and evolutions over a rigorous pre-deployment workup schedule, Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) and deployment to the U.S. 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleets. Focused on building readiness through a “team of teams” approach, the deployment has featured high-end training, interoperability exercises with sister services and allied militaries and operational tasking to foster safety and security in the maritime domain.
“The importance of our missions has played out before our very eyes,” said Wade. “We talk about the complex, dynamic and changing nature of warfare and the environment we need to be ready for. You are ready. It takes leadership, it takes consistency, it takes perseverance, it takes coordination, collaboration and teamwork and you all need to stay at it.”
Wade will report to U.S. Fleet Forces Command as the director of maritime operations.
A presentation of awards was followed by the traditional reading of orders by Wade and Boyle, officially signifying the change of command. Boyle, who, prior to assuming command was commander of U.S. Naval Forces Korea, addressed Sailors during the ceremony and expressed his commitment to the mission of the carrier strike group, especially at such a pivotal moment in the 5th Fleet.
“It’s an honor to take command of this incredible force of ships, aircraft and more than 6,000 Sailors,” said Boyle. “This team has shown time and time again that it is ready for any contingency, and I credit that not only to Admiral Wade’s exceptional leadership, but to the professionalism of each and every one of our Sailors. I’m excited to lead the team through the rest of this deployment.”
Boyle earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management in 1987 from the University of Jacksonville, where he was commissioned through the Navy ROTC program. He was designated a naval aviator in January of 1990. He earned his master’s degree in foreign affairs at the Air Command and Staff College.
Boyle’s previous assignments include tours as a naval aviator in support of Operations Provide Promise and Deny Flight over Bosnia-Herzegovina and Operations Noble Anvil and Allied Force over Kosovo; as a carrier air wing commander to conduct Western Pacific patrols and in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom; and as command security cooperation director for both U.S. Central Command and U.S. Pacific Command.
CSG 12, embarked and underway as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region. With Abraham Lincoln as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of CSG 12, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 and USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.