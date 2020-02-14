Carrier Air Wing Commander Completes Rare 1,200th Arrested Landing

Few aviators in naval history have achieved what the Tailhook Association, an independent, fraternal organization supporting sea-based aviation, has defined as membership in “The Grand Club,” aviators who have completed 1,000 traps. Fewer still, perhaps in the single digits, according to Hockycko, have surpassed 1,200.

“The Navy doesn’t keep people around and flying long enough to get to 1,200 traps unless they are worthy of being placed in leadership positions,” said Hockycko. “An aviator’s trap count is a measure of sea time, airmanship and leadership. To reach quadruple digits, one must have deployed and worked up many times.”

Lt. Peter Toy, a pilot assigned to VFA-211, further emphasized the significance of reaching 1,200 arrested landings.

“That number seems daunting and far-off for most junior officers who are just hoping to break 200 by the end of their first sea tour,” said Toy. “To provide some perspective from a junior officer, CAG has more landings on a ship than I have hours of flight time in naval aircraft.”

Gentry’s aviation career has spanned four separate decades. During this time, Gentry has also flown in the EA-6B Prowler, EA-18G Growler and the F-14 Tomcat, all contributing to his 1,200 traps.