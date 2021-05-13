If you have yet to visit Samurai Sushi downtown, in my opinion, you are missing out. Located in the old firehouse building at 215 N. Douty, this family-owned eatery is run by Saul Villa, his wife Norma Villa and daughter Anahi Villa and offers a friendly staff and great food!
Upon walking in the door, you are immediately welcomed with a loud “HELLOOO” from all the way behind the sushi counter. That yell comes from co-owner, Saul, who is there from the time they open — 11 a.m. — to the time they close — 9 p.m. — everyday other than Tuesdays, when the restaurant is closed.
Saul and his family came to our little town from San Deigo, where Saul worked at that Samurai Sushi location for ten years. His brother had moved here and opened a Mexican restaurant in the old firehouse building, (now Samurai), but after just a couple months of being open, the business was not thriving and he had to close the doors. This is when Sal decided to take over and bring his family here to open his very own Samurai Sushi.
I went for lunch the other day and I couldn’t decide between a sushi roll and the Yakisoba noodles, so I got both. But not before starting with an order of their Gyoza, better known as “pot stickers.” Samurai offers them fried or steamed. I chose the fried option and was not disappointed. A nice crispy outer layer fried to a golden perfection provides a little crunch around the savory inner meat nugget. Pair this with their dipping sauce made with ponsu sauce and chili oil and I had the perfect start to my meal. If gyoza isn’t your thing, there are plenty other appetizer options. From baked stuffed mussels, spicy garlic edamame to miso soup, take your pick!
Their signature noodle dish is called Yakisoba. The noodles are cooked perfectly al dente, tossed with crisp veggies and can come with chicken, steak or seafood. Their sushi is made with fresh fish that is delivered twice a week. I had their “white roll” which has spicy crab meat, tempura shrimp and avocado in the roll, then is topped with cream cheese and special sauce to bring it all together. It was delicious! If you can’t decide on one of the rolls on the menu, just tell Saul what you like and he will create a special roll just for you. I have had him do this a few times and it always comes out great!
I also got a small order of their cucumber saki. This unique twist on nigori is served on ice, with freshly cut lemon and cucumber. Very refreshing and tasty! They also offer hot saki, a few different Japanese beers along with the common domestic beer choices for their adult customers who care to endulge.
Samurai Sushi opened July 5, 2019 and survived the pandemic by solely doing to-go orders. Saul is so happy to finally have their doors open for customers to dine in again.
“Being an owner is really hard,” said Saul, and followed that statement by saying he would like to say “thank you for supporting our small business” to all his customers.
So, for anyone who has not went and eaten at Samurai, I would highly recommend that you go give them a try and say hi to Saul and his family. You will not be disappointed!
