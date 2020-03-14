Campus message regarding temporary cancellation of in-person classes; effective Monday, March 16

Some courses will continue to meet in person between March 16-19 and beyond if alternative instruction is not appropriate, such as laboratory, performing arts and kinesiology courses, and campus farm activities. (Students are to check with their instructors regarding these types of courses.) Accommodations associated with social distancing will be implemented in these courses.

We currently anticipate the conclusion of alternative delivery of instruction and resumption of regular operations on Monday, April 27; however, that may be subject to change depending upon the status of the situation.

Guidance for Students:

 Students should communicate directly with their professors or department chairs if they have specific questions or concerns related to projects, presentations, exams, coursework, etc.

 With the exception of fully online courses, all deliverables (homework/in-class assignments) previously due during the closure (March 16-19) will be rescheduled by your professors to be due after March 19. We request that students check in with their professors for specific guidance.

 Online assignments due between March 16-19 that are part of in-person classes will also be suspended and may be rescheduled.