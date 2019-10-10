EARLIMART – California State Parks and the Friends of Allensworth invite the public to celebrate the rededication of Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park honors the only town in California founded, financed and governed by African Americans. The rededication celebration is an opportunity for park visitors and supporters to renew their commitment to the park and explore a powerful moment in history for African Americans in California.
Dedicated to improving the economic and social status of African Americans, Colonel Allensworth and a group of like-minded men founded the small farming community in 1908. Decades later, this community became a state park and officially opened to the public in October 1976. As of October 2012, the community is also a California Historical Landmark,
No. 1047.
The celebration will feature guest speakers, entertainment, arts, crafts and food vendors. Docents in period attire will give tours of some of the 20 historic buildings.
The park entrance fee is $10 per passenger vehicle, $75 for a bus with 24 passengers or less, and $125 for a bus with 25 passengers or more. For those heading to the park by train, Amtrak San Joaquin is offering a 30 percent discount on tickets for all riders into Allensworth for the day of the rededication.
Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park is located at the intersection of Palmer Avenue and State Highway 43 in Allensworth. For more information and directions to the park, please call (661) 849-3433 or email park staff at Steven.Ptomey@parks.ca.gov.
