Sacramento – The California State Auditor announced today more than 5,500 Californians have submitted an application to serve on the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission, of which 4,723 are tentatively eligible. The announcement comes just three weeks before the initial application period ends on August 9.
“I am pleased to see that more than 5,500 Californians are ready to be a part of making real change,” said Elaine M. Howle, California State Auditor. “These applicants are making a choice—to ensure their community has a voice in the next redistricting process. We encourage all Californians to apply for this once in a decade opportunity and be part of the team that will be drawing new political districts that define where our Congressional and State representatives come from.”
Currently, only .43% of applicants are from Kings County. It is important to the State Auditor, who is conducting this outreach, that all Californians know about this opportunity so we have a diverse and large pool of applicants for the new 2020 Commission.
Californians can now apply to serve on this 14-member Commission and will have until August 9th to submit their application through the Shape California's Future website: http://shapecaliforniasfuture.auditor.ca.gov/.
Applicants must submit an application online at shapecaliforniasfuture.auditor.ca.gov during the initial 60-day application period, which began, June 10, 2019, and runs through August 9, 2019.
The California State Auditor is tracking applicant demographic data on a daily basis by gender, ethnicity, political party, region, and county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.