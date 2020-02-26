California Leads the Nation in Strengthening Biosecurity with New Legislation

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) introduced Assembly Bill 1966 (AB 1966) which would task the California State Department of Public Health (CDPH) with developing public safety screening guidelines for Gene Synthesis companies operating in California. Gene synthesis is the process of designing and synthesizing sequences of DNA. Scientists have shown that it is possible to construct deadly diseases like Ebola by using bits of DNA that can be ordered online from gene synthesis companies throughout the world. Currently, there are no requirements that companies screen their customers or the orders of DNA that they request.

“While gene synthesis serves an important function for research around the world, we need to address the public safety risks that come along with this technology,” said Assemblymember Salas. “Without screening customers and their orders, we are vulnerable to bioterrorists that could use customizable DNA to assemble deadly diseases. AB 1966 would make California the first state to enact its own public safety guidelines to ensure that gene synthesis companies are screening their customers so that our communities are protected from criminals that would use this technology for dangerous purposes.”