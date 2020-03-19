California farms and ranches work to keep food plentiful and safe

People can be assured farmers and ranchers are continuing to ship food and farm products to market as the state and nation react to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. California Farm Bureau Federation President Jamie Johansson said farmers and ranchers, their employees and people throughout the supply chain are dedicated to maintaining plentiful supplies of safe food.

“It’s in challenging times like these when farmers’ and ranchers’ true passion shines: feeding and contributing to the stability of our local communities, state and country,” Johansson said. “In fields, orchards, processing plants and down the line to farmers markets and grocery stores, California agriculture remains on the job.”

Johansson said Farm Bureau has been working with its members and other agricultural employers to make sure they’re aware of the latest guidelines from health officials and government agencies.

“We may need to adjust on-farm practices to account for social distancing and other measures to further assure the safety of our employees,” he said. “Farm Bureau members from north to south have been proactive in adjusting daily activities to keep themselves and their employees safe.”

