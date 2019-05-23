Two key positions have been filled at the California Farm Bureau Federation, with the appointment of Karen Norene Mills as director of legal services and Karen Smith Olson as director of marketing and communications.
Mills joined CFBF in 1988 as an associate counsel, and currently serves as the organization’s senior attorney for energy policy, representing Farm Bureau members before the California Public Utilities Commission and other regulatory agencies.
“Karen’s advocacy before the PUC has saved California farmers and ranchers an estimated $65 million in potential electricity rate increases,” CFBF President Jamie Johansson said. “Her proven record of meaningful work on behalf of California agriculture has prepared her well to oversee Farm Bureau legal activities.”
A graduate of the University of California, Davis, Mills earned her law degree from the McGeorge School of Law. She will begin her new position June 1.
Olson will join CFBF June 17, overseeing its marketing and communications work including websites, social media, publications and broadcast services. Since 2002, she has served as vice president of marketing for CalChamber, the state’s largest not-for-profit business association. She joined the California Chamber of Commerce in 1998 as its director of marketing and helped the organization develop its marketing department.
“With Karen Olson, Farm Bureau adds a respected marketer who knows California well and can help our organization attract and serve members,” Johansson said. “She will work to raise Farm Bureau’s profile, which in turn will benefit the organization’s other advocacy and member services work.”
Olson earned a degree in journalism from the University of Kansas and, prior to joining CalChamber, worked in a variety of marketing and advertising positions.
The California Farm Bureau Federation works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of nearly 36,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of nearly 5.6 million Farm Bureau members.
