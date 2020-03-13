2020 California Community College Athletic Association Cancels Men’s and Women’s State Championship Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The California Community College Athletic Association has decided to cancel the Men’s and Women’s State Championship based on directives from Governor Gavin Newsom to limit public gatherings to 250 people or less and due to growing concerns over COVID-19. The event was scheduled Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, March 15, 2020 at West Hills College Lemoore.

The CCCAA released a statement today stating, “The 2020 CCCAA Men's and Women's Basketball State Championships, which were scheduled to begin today at West Hills College Lemoore, have been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19. Eight men’s and eight women’s teams were scheduled to begin competition today and Friday at Golden Eagle Arena.”

All questions and media inquiries should be directed to Mike Robles, the CCCAA Director of Sports Info and Communications at mrobles@cccaasports.org or via phone at 916-444-1600.

For more information visit https://www.cccaasports.org/