California Antique Farm Equipment Show Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Tulare – In accordance with Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations on Sunday, March 15, 2020, and for the health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, vendors, volunteers, staff and community, the 2020 California Antique Farm Equipment Show® has been cancelled until further notice. While the circumstances that have required this decision are disappointing, the California Antique Farm Equipment Show® Chairman Tony Ramos and the International Agri-Center® know this is the most responsible decision for the event and our dedicated followers.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

All vendors and exhibitors who have paid fees to the International Agri-Center® will receive a full refund by the end of March.

The International Agri-Center® Board of Directors is scheduled to meet later this month to determine if the event can be rescheduled in 2020.

As this is an evolving situation, we advise community members to get up-to-date COVID-19 information from the CDC at bit.ly/covid-19CDC and Tulare County Health & Human Services for local information at bit.ly/TCcovid19.