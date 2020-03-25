Cal Matters: Virus crisis changes how we work

As fate would have it, California’s coronavirus battle flag was hoisted just as CalMatters was vacating its temporary offices and moving into permanent new quarters near the Capitol.

Our physical trappings — files, equipment and so forth — made the move, but our managers decided, prudently, that we staffers should more or less isolate ourselves in our abodes. For more than a week, therefore, we writers have been working remotely while our new offices remain virtually and indefinitely empty.

We are fortunate because what we do does not depend on customers walking in the door. Business operations that require personal contact, such as retail stores and restaurants, are shutting down throughout the state and their employees are often being cast adrift.

Working life as Californians knew it has changed very radically and very quickly, leaving one wondering whether it’s just a temporary adjustment or the harbinger of a more permanent alteration.

By happenstance, too, when the virus crisis hit, Californians were already engaged in a debate of sorts about employment because the state Supreme Court and the Legislature had tightened up the legal test of who could continue working as non-employee contractors and who must become payroll employees.