Cal Matters: PG&E makes two deals to survive

However, even when and if its other issues are settled, such as direct compensation to victims of the Camp Fire and other destructive wildfires caused by poorly maintained power lines that failed during high winds, the utility, its stockholders, its creditors and its customers still face years of financial turmoil.

The settlements which PG&E is negotiating will be very costly and no matter how financing them is structured, including some special state-blessed bonds, ultimately the burden will largely fall on customers who write their monthly checks for service.

Although one of the provisions of the deal with Newsom suspends dividends to stockholders for three years to generate, on paper, about $4 billion in savings, PG&E must be able to tap the financial markets for capital and that ability, in turn, is based on profitability and having a stock that is sufficiently attractive to investors.

The California Public Utilities Commission, which is appointed by the governor, has a duty not only to protect the interests of consumers, but to protect the financial viability of PG&E and other utilities it regulates. Over the long run, it must approve power rates that resonate positively on Wall Street, as noxious as that might seem to those who see profit as a dirty word.