Cal Matters: Capitol grinds up major housing bill

The legislative sausage factory is grinding up another well-intentioned measure aimed at easing the state’s foremost crisis, a chronic shortage of housing that is heavily impacting California families and threatening to derail the state’s economy.

Senate Bill 50 was aimed at overcoming local single-family zoning laws to authorize higher-density, multiple-family developments that meet certain criteria in hopes of enticing developers to build more housing, particularly for the low- and moderate-income families that feel the biggest pinch.

However, it would potentially cut deeply into local governments’ traditional land use powers and thus potentially change many communities’ preference for bucolic single-family neighborhoods.

Its author, Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat, faced an uphill battle, mostly with members of his own party and mostly those from Southern California, which is largely a collection of villages, even within its larger cities, segregated by their residents’ economic standing, ethnicity and culture.