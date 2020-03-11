Cal Matters: A looming shortage of nurses?

Now that election year hoopla has abated in California, at least for the moment, it’s time to discuss an issue of real world importance — whether the state faces a serious shortage of registered nurses.

A polite debate has been underway in health planning circles over that question because while supply is relatively easy to quantify — we have about 350,000 RNs now and are graduating about 11,000 more each year — there’s no agreement on how to measure demand.

At one extreme, a 2017 article in the American Journal of Medical Quality, written by a team of academic researchers, declared that California will have a shortage of 141,348 registered nurses by 2030, the third-worst shortage, in relative terms, of any state.

However, that dire forecast was based on an assumption that California’s population would grow by more than 6 million by 2030, at least twice as much as current growth rates indicate.

In its 2017 report on the nursing workforce, the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis, a federal agency, said California’s shortage would be 44,500 by 2030. That’s still serious, but less than a third of what the other report stated.

Studies within California are less alarming.