Fresno–As an advocate for renewable energy, Caglia Environmental is leading the fight on behalf of family owned, local businesses for more state funding to help finance low/zero emission truck purchases in the Central Valley.
“Energy projects that convert vehicles from traditional fuel like diesel to renewable energy will help the valley become more environmentally sound,” said Rich Caglia, Corporate Development Officer and the Caglia family’s spokesman. “As a family owned solid waste and recycling company serving Central Valley communities, we support the state’s goal of implementing more clean-air vehicles in California.”
Caglia Environmental’s Director of External Affairs Nathan Alonzo spoke at the most recent meeting of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in Sacramento about Caglia Environmental’s support of CARB’s goal to put more clean-air commercial vehicles on the road. “Caglia Environmental, a family owned company serving the Central Valley for eight decades, is working hard to meet our local air board and CARB’s goals of emissions reductions. In addition, as the owners of a recycling facility, we process organic materials that can be converted to renewable natural gas (RNG) which will help fuel our fleet of trucks. As a family owned business, we are excited about someday having zero emission trucks as part of our operation,” said Alonzo. “Our reality is that we are unable to strategically plan to purchase more clean air vehicles without the certainty of truck grants becoming available in the next few years. To reduce our emissions, Caglia Environmental has already converted Diesel trucks in its fleet to compressed natural gas (CNG) and is planning to convert more in the near future. However, we cannot do so alone. Grants for the purchase of low/zero emission trucks are necessary for family owned companies to convert from older trucks to new, low/zero emission vehicles. The change from high to low/zero emission trucks isn’t possible without a strong and reliable partnership with our air district and CARB, due to the $50,000 in additional cost for each new CNG truck, compared to the purchase price of a new diesel truck.”
As technology progresses in the development of sustainable fuel like RNG, Caglia Environmental will move forward to reduce emissions and continue converting its fleet to RNG produced from recycled organic materials, with the goal of zero emissions trucks. Changing technology is expensive, so Alonzo urged CARB and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to continue offering financial incentives to private industry and to reevaluate the Three Year Investment Plan that will potentially kill any possibility of smaller, privately held companies to switch from current Diesel and CNG trucks to those powered by RNG. (To learn more about the Three Year Investment Plan, go here: https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/resources/documents/cci-investment-plan) Caglia Environmental is committed to preserving and protecting the environment by providing advanced solid waste and recycling services to communities in the Central Valley. For more information, visit: www.cagliaenvironmental.com
