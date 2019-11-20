By Popular Demand, World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain Now Offering Its Popular Chili Sauce for Purchase

Wienerschnitzel fans rejoice, the world’s largest hot dog chain listened to their requests to sell cans of its famous chili sauce in their restaurants. For the first time ever, customers can purchase 15-ounce cans of the same delicious chili sauce used to top some of their favorite Wienerschnitzel foods for only $5.
“Our fans were always asking our team members if they could buy the chili sauce we use on our hot dogs, burgers and fries,” says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. “We listened and we’re happy to offer our customers a new way to enjoy Wienerschnitzel at home whenever or however they want.”
To purchase cans of the popular chili sauce, visit your nearest Wienerschnitzel. To find a location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or zip in the search tool on the top right.
