This Thursday, Aug. 25, the Thursday Night Market Place will honor Wyland Gomes’ birthday in downtown Hanford.
Gomes, a Hanford native, was 10 years old when he was murdered on March 2, 2020. To honor him and his surviving family, all kid's activities will be free for the night — which includes face painting, carousel rides, pony rides, train rides and more.
“The family's wish is that other children enjoy their childhood, laugh, play, and spend quality time with the people they love. We are so honored to provide a space where families can do that,” said Michelle Brown, Executive Director of Main Street Hanford.
Also on Aug. 25, Family Healthcare Network will be host a Health Fair. They will share information on their full services including dental, vision, family medicine, behavioral health, and their pharmacy. During this event, there will be opportunities for kids to win bikes and receive free backpacks with school supplies.
There’s something for everyone to enjoy including fresh produce, food vendors, crafts and a live music performance by Prestige with '60s and '70s hits.
For the first time in 22 seasons of hosting Thursday Night Market Place, Main Street Hanford cancelled for the fourth time in one season last week due to this summer’s raft of excessive heat.
The 106 maximum temperature policy was put in order to avoid serious impacts and heat related illness. However, Thursdays in Hanford aren’t the same without the sound of live music blaring through the downtown streets and our delicious local produce. To compensate for the cancellations, Main Street Hanford has decided to extend the market to the end of October, adding three more dates to the 2022 season. To end the 22nd annual Thursday Night Market Place, Main Street Hanford is planning a Halloween Bash with a costumes contest for all ages.
“Never before have we had to cancel the market four times in one season,” said Brown. “We hope the extension will provide three more opportunities for the community to enjoy the market and all it provides before the season ends.”
Main Street Hanford (MSH) is the proud host of Thursday Night Market Place. MSH is a nonprofit organization that supports small businesses and promotes downtown Hanford as a destination.
The Thursday Night Market Place takes pace from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, and every Thursday in Civic Park in downtown Hanford.
For more information on the upcoming Thursday Night Market Place schedule, visit www.mainstreethanford.com and/or call 559-582-9457. Follow Main Street Hanford on Facebook and Instagram @mainstreethanford.