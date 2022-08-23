This Thursday, Aug. 25, the Thursday Night Market Place will honor Wyland Gomes’ birthday in downtown Hanford.

Gomes, a Hanford native, was 10 years old when he was murdered on March 2, 2020. To honor him and his surviving family, all kid's activities will be free for the night — which includes face painting, carousel rides, pony rides, train rides and more.

“The family's wish is that other children enjoy their childhood, laugh, play, and spend quality time with the people they love. We are so honored to provide a space where families can do that,” said Michelle Brown, Executive Director of Main Street Hanford.

