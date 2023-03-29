World Ag Expo served up more than 70 educational seminars in 2023, and they will be available online by the end of March.

Sessions on dairy and livestock, international trade, ag tech, and more are being made available for free at https://bit.ly/WAE23VideosOnDemand. To access the agriculture content, viewers will need to log in with their free My Show Planner account. Videos can be watched on desktops or mobile phones, and some presentation decks are available for download.

To create a free My Show Planner account visit https://bit.ly/WAE23Planner and click on the “Create Your My Show Account” button. The free account also gives users access to expanded content on Exhibitor pages.

