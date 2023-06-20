The International Agri-Center, World Ag Expo and the Central Valley Toyota Dealers presented a check in the amount of $78,500 to Valley Children’s Healthcare during the All Guild Picnic held on May 24, in Madera, California.
Valley Children’s became the fundraiser beneficiary in 2015 and $628,679 has been raised through the program to date, according to a release.
The check represented the total funds raised by the Guilds of Valley Children’s Healthcare, who participated in World Ag Expo’s Toyota Tundra Giveaway by selling chances to win a new 2023 Tundra. The proceeds from the giveaway will directly benefit the Central California hospital.
"The Guilds of Valley Children's are grateful for our continued partnership with World Ag Expo and Central Valley Toyota Dealers to help fulfill our mission,” said Connie McClaskey, Chair of the Guild Coordinating Council. “It is truly amazing the support and generosity of our community for Valley Children’s and services they provide our valley’s children and their families.”
The Tundra truck, won by Mike Gingles of Kings County on the final day of World Ag Expo, was donated by the Central Valley Toyota Dealers.
“This is one of the rewarding programs we do,” said Jerry Sinift, Chief Executive Officer, International Agri-Center. “The Guilds do an amazing job driving this fundraiser. The Central Valley community and World Ag Expo attendees are always great supporters. We couldn’t do this without the support of our Central Valley Toyota dealers.”
The 2024 World Ag Expo Toyota Tundra Giveaway, benefiting Valley Children’s Healthcare, will kick off ticket sales this fall.