Left to right: George Pierce (2023 World Ag Expo Chairman), Jerry Sinift (CEO, IAC), Lela Mayfohrt (Central Valley Toyota Dealers), Jeovanny Inzunza (Central Valley Toyota Dealers), Dori Chimienti (Guild Chair, Toyota Tundra Giveaway Committee) present a check to Valley Children's Hospital. 
The International Agri-Center, World Ag Expo and the Central Valley Toyota Dealers presented a check in the amount of $78,500 to Valley Children’s Healthcare during the All Guild Picnic held on May 24, in Madera, California.
 
Valley Children’s became the fundraiser beneficiary in 2015 and $628,679 has been raised through the program to date, according to a release.

