Crowds move through the World Ag Expo in Tulare Tuesday.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

In its 56th year, the World Ag Expo hosted exhibitors, attendees and media from around the world in record numbers. This year’s show marked a 10-year high in attendance with 108,233 people on the grounds over the three-day run, according to officials.

The event ended on Feb. 16, and reported 1,225 exhibitors on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space. Attendees represented 49 states, the District of Columbia and 56 countries.

Gates opened Tuesday morning as NAS Lemoore’s VFA-122 Flying Eagles and VFA 125 Rough Riders performed a flyover down Median Street, followed by opening ceremonies in the Banquet Hall with an address from U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

