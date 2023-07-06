The Wonderful Company has announced that its $1 million Wonderful Community Grants application process is now live. 

According to a release from the company, the grants are building on a long-standing commitment to help local organizations and schools in California’s Central Valley further their missions and programs.

Over the last eight years, The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, through their foundation, have awarded over $6 million in Wonderful Community Grants to more than 77 nonprofits and 165 schools in the San Joaquin Valley.

