According to a release from the company, the grants are building on a long-standing commitment to help local organizations and schools in California’s Central Valley further their missions and programs.
Over the last eight years, The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, through their foundation, have awarded over $6 million in Wonderful Community Grants to more than 77 nonprofits and 165 schools in the San Joaquin Valley.
Wonderful Community Grants are designed to help drive increased engagement with local and regional organizations, with funds directly supporting game-changing initiatives focused on health and wellness, recreation, community beautification, art, and social services. These local programs not only demonstrate a genuine community need but also deliver tangible and visible results.
Every year, The Wonderful Company and its co-owners invest more than $30 million in community development, education, and health and wellness initiatives across the Central Valley and beyond, according to the release.
“The community grants program is an essential part of our philanthropic work and a dynamic catalyst for change,” said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of corporate social responsibility at The Wonderful Company. “Giving back is ingrained in our company’s culture, and we firmly believe that focusing our efforts on the community level is the most effective way to make a positive and lasting impact.”
All applications must be received by Thursday, Aug. 31, at midnight PDT for consideration. The 2023–2024 class of Wonderful Community Grants recipients will be announced in October 2023.