The Wonderful Company announced recently its latest Wonderful Community Grants recipients — 31 nonprofit organizations in California’s Central Valley that will receive in total nearly $1.1 million in grants to help further their missions and programs.

Since the program’s inception, The Wonderful Company — whose brands include FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Halos, Wonderful Seedless Lemons, Teleflora, JUSTIN, JNSQ, and Landmark wines — has awarded over $5 million in community grants to over 200 organizations and schools in the Central Valley.

Every year, The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, invest more than $30 million in community development, education, and health and wellness initiatives across the Central Valley and beyond, according to a release from the company.

