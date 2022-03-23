If there is one place in California local water mavens watch to foretell the future — it’s Shasta Dam in Northern California. The headwaters of the 1933-designed Central Valley Project, the reservoir feeds both the mighty Sacramento River and Bay Delta region and also connects to a series of canals, aqueducts and pump plants. They importantly feed the more water-scarce region of Central California. The crown jewel of this system is Shasta Lake with a capacity of more than 4.5 million acre-feet of water. There is just 1.7 mil/ af now. It’s the biggest reservoir in California, compared to Folsom Lake with a capacity of less than 1 million acre-feet.
During a typical year, the wet season lasts from November to April with most of the precipitation coming during the winter months. The average annual runoff to the Delta from the Sacramento River watershed is about 17.2 million acre-feet. This represents about sixty-two percent of the total inflow to the Delta.
What about this water year? Shasta received a few months of heavy rainfall to start with — over 10.5 inches in October and over 14 inches in December. Since then, the state has gone dry for nearly three months of the typically rainy season. From the first week of January to this week there has been virtually no rain to help fill Shasta with a week to go until April. At 33 inches of precipitation, Shasta stands at about half the average rainfall with the lake at only 38% of capacity.
This bleak picture has all kinds of negative impacts to downstream water users in the Central Valley who are suffering a third straight year of drought.
That includes local irrigation districts like Westlands and other south-of-Delta districts who face a zero percent allocation due to low reservoir storage.
That also includes entities like Friant Water who have their own watershed on the San Joaquin River. Because of pre-construction of Friant Dam agreements, as hydrologic conditions have continued to remain dry, the probability that water from Friant will be needed to meet the Exchange Contractor demands during the 2022 irrigation season has increased.
Current forecasts suggest the need for this supply is likely to begin in the latter part of spring, with anywhere from 200,000 to over 300,000 acre/ ft of supply being needed- sent down the river to those contractors instead of south down the Friant Kern Canal.
Now the state is heading up to 90 degree weather, melting the snow that we do have. In Kings County, they turned on the air conditioners at the office this week.
Two more Westlands solar projects get final OK
It takes years of permitting to get to “go” but two new Westlands WD solar plants are ready to break ground with final approval by Fresno County for each this month. One is the 1300-acre Luna Valley Solar project that will generate and store up to 200 megawatts of alternating current and hook up to the Tranquility power grid.The other is the Fifth Standard Solar Project on 1600 acres, a 150-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) generation facility, an up to 20-MW solar PV generation facility, and an up to 100-MW energy storage facility. Both are off Hwy 33, north of I-5.
Westlands this year won’t generate a lot of food crops due to the drought — but they will be generating electrons.
Native-owned gas stations offer some of the cheapest fuel in the state
Mono Winds Casino in Auberry is selling regular today for $4.92 a gallon while most of us are paying a state average of just under $6 for the same stuff. The Native-owned station is the cheapest in California according to GasBuddy. Not far behind is Lemoore’s Yokut Gas selling fuel for $4.99. The Berry Creek Rancheria in Oroville has the same price too.
There are a surprising number of tribal gas stations in California — the most of any state. There are 37 tribes with 43 stations according to a recent report. The stations tend to be the low price leaders along with Costco as a marketing strategy but also because they don't pay state gas taxes. But the presence of the stations do another thing ‘— helping to keep prices in their local area competitive because others have to. So as most locals know, little ol’ Lemoore is one of the most competitive gas markets in the state.
Mortgage rates race up
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage topped 4% for the first time since May 2019, Freddie Mac said last week. At the beginning of the year, the average rate on America’s most popular home loan was 3.22%. It hit a record low of 2.65% in January 2021 and spent more than half the year under 3%. This week, rates raced higher. BankRate website says as of March 22, 2022, rates in California are 4.49% for a 30-year fixed loan. The Federal Reserve hopes to clamp down on inflation with higher rates aimed to slow skyrocketing housing costs. The Fed has not raised the rate yet but the market certainly has. Now ironically, your new house will cost you more in monthly payments this spring.
Local libraries could get funds
The Kings BOS are supporting grant applications to upgrade two older libraries in the county, the Lemoore and Hanford branches submitted to the California State Library. Built in 1952 and remodeled in 1981, the Lemoore Branch Library is over 40 years old, and in poor condition. Built in 1958, the Hanford Branch Library is over 53 years old, and in fair condition, says a report to the board.
The grant will meet the life safety/critical maintenance needs of both buildings by bringing into full compliance current codes. The maximum grant amount per library facility is $10 million. The grant application is due to the California State Library on March 21.
More fast food coming to Lemoore
Two new fast food names are coming to Lemoore's commercial strip. Panda Express and Round Table Pizza are each constructing new locations in town near Save-Mart and the former K-Mart.
Gas station, Dutch Bros first to break ground at Caldwell/Hwy 99 Sequoia Gateway project
A high profile highway commercial project at Caldwell and 99 outside Visalia has been laboring to break ground since its approval by the county in 2018. The project recently attracted a possible big tenant in Great Wolf Resort. But the major anchors like Great Wolf and 2 medical facilities may have to wait 3 years for the Caldwell interchange to be re-built by CalTrans considering the existing outdated off ramps. Valley Children's' clinic has bought the dirt but not decided on a construction schedule. Not waiting are at least two tenants — a new filling station and coffee drive-thru Dutch Bros who want to open here late this summer.
USDA seeks to increase domestic fertilizer production, curb prices
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking to boost domestic fertilizer production to address higher crop costs faced by American farmers. The USDA is offering $250 million in grant funds to producers to increase fertilizer supplies and market competition. The U.S. relies heavily on fertilizer imports. Costs have soared due to the supply chain crisis, and market conditions have worsened with the Russian invasion of Ukraine says the California Farm Bureau.