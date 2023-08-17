I’m still sorting through the boxes of paperwork I inherited from Mom and from when Steve and I purchased the Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty building from my family. It’s going to be a long process, and too many times a file or a newspaper clipping sends me down a rabbit hole for hours. Too many memories. Such was the case the other day.
I had opened a box labeled “Imperial Dynasty” and grabbed the first file and opened it up. The top paper was a copy of one of Dr. William Gaffney’s blogs, “Pinot File,” dated Oct. 11, 2013. The title caught my eye: “Hanzell Vineyards First Restaurant Account: Reminiscing the Imperial Dynasty.”
I removed the paper from the file and continued to read. “Hanford, California is a relatively small San Joaquin Valley town that became a destination for gourmands seeking the Chinoise cuisine (a fusion of Chinese and French cooking) of third-generation Californian Richard C. Wing at his Imperial Dynasty restaurant. For nearly fifty years, a long list of celebrity diners including Walt Disney and Bing Crosby flew to Hanford just to eat there. A cadre of New York attorneys flew to the restaurant four times a year. Many groups traveled frequently from the Bay Area, Fresno, and Southern California by car or train in gastronomic pilgrimage to this creative restaurant. I loved dining there so much that I made the four-hour drive with friends from my home in Orange County to eat there at least three times a year over a twenty-year span.”
My eidetic memory kicked in as I sat down and relived the numerous dinners I served Dr. Gaffney and his guests. I recalled uncorking the Hanzell pinot noir and garnishing the accompanying quail dish. I heard their laughter, the clink of wine glasses, forks scraping plates, and Uncle Richard’s “kitchen voice” barking at me to pick up the dishes.
I set the paper aside. I would finish reading it later. Returning to the file, I picked up the next paper. I recognized that I was looking at a copy of a “San Francisco Chronicle column penned by the late Herb Caen. As I scanned the column, I realized why these two papers were in the same file. Toward the end of the column Caen wrote: “Bing Crosby definitely is feeling better. Last weekend he, Phil Harris, and Cal Roast drove down to Hanford for a bit of dove-shooting with Host Lyman Griswold, and Saturday night they dined at the Imperial Dynasty restaurant. Not only did they give Chef Richard Wing a standing ovation, Bing advanced to the piano to sing a duet with Richard’s wife. They were especially moving in ‘Pennies from Heaven,’ that coin now being on the endangered list…”
Farther down the rabbit hole, I had some things to sort out over this tidbit of Imperial Dynasty history. The column wasn’t dated, and I could only remember as a teenager being told that Bing Crosby was dining at the restaurant. I wasn’t working that evening. The other thing, and I can’t even begin to envision it, was Auntie Mary singing a duet with Bing Crosby. Nonetheless, I needed some answers.
I phoned Auntie Mary, who seemed perplexed by my litany of questions. I quickly got off the phone and turned to my computer. Other than Caen’s column, I couldn’t find anything about the visit to Hanford, though I did find it interesting to learn that the Hanford Sentinel ran his column in the 1960s and early 1970s.
Crosby died in October 1977. He had a life-threatening lung infection in 1974. He also fell off the stage and into an orchestra pit in March 1977. I wondered if one of these events is what Caen was referring to in the first sentence regarding Crosby. There was also a shortage of pennies in 1974. I could only guess that he visited the Imperial Dynasty sometime in the mid-1970s.
I contacted my cousin, Jennifer, as I knew she had been there that night. She wasn’t sure of the year, but I learned the Crosby party sat on the banquette seating in the “new room,” tables 23-24. This would be in the room adjacent to the cocktail lounge, the seating next to the lounge’s entrance. There was no piano involved (the piano was in the upstairs Chinese Pagoda banquet room). He did sing "Pennies from Heaven," but he sang it to Auntie Mary, not with her.
I had to come up for air. I returned the papers back in the file and put it back into the box. Yes, it’s going to take me a long while to sort through all of these boxes. It’s quite a chore, but the memories, the stories, the history mean everything to me, and I keep so many of them in my heart.
The pages of the calendar are flying by too fast. Soon the summer bounty of juicy fruits, lush vegetables, and fragrant herbs will just be a memory. I am enjoying all the dishes I’ve been making with them. This week I’m sharing a recipe that was recently published in the San Francisco Chronicle. Amisha Gurbani grew up eating Chili Cheese Toasts in Mumbai. Her recipe for a Chili Cheese Tomato Tarte melds her childhood memories with summery heirloom tomatoes. She calls for half of a jalapeno, but I wanted a bit more heat, so the second time I made it I used the whole pepper. I also bumped up the herbs. Enjoy!
Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com