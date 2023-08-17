tart
I’m still sorting through the boxes of paperwork I inherited from Mom and from when Steve and I purchased the Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty building from my family. It’s going to be a long process, and too many times a file or a newspaper clipping sends me down a rabbit hole for hours. Too many memories. Such was the case the other day.

I had opened a box labeled “Imperial Dynasty” and grabbed the first file and opened it up.  The top paper was a copy of one of Dr. William Gaffney’s blogs, “Pinot File,” dated Oct. 11, 2013. The title caught my eye: “Hanzell Vineyards First Restaurant Account: Reminiscing the Imperial Dynasty.”

I removed the paper from the file and continued to read. “Hanford, California is a relatively small San Joaquin Valley town that became a destination for gourmands seeking the Chinoise cuisine (a fusion of Chinese and French cooking) of third-generation Californian Richard C. Wing at his Imperial Dynasty restaurant. For nearly fifty years, a long list of celebrity diners including Walt Disney and Bing Crosby flew to Hanford just to eat there. A cadre of New York attorneys flew to the restaurant four times a year. Many groups traveled frequently from the Bay Area, Fresno, and Southern California by car or train in gastronomic pilgrimage to this creative restaurant. I loved dining there so much that I made the four-hour drive with friends from my home in Orange County to eat there at least three times a year over a twenty-year span.”

