The Western Growers Center for Innovation & Technology, California Department of Food and Agriculture, and West Hills College Lemoore have announced their partnership in hosting AgTechX Ed — a half-day event dedicated to developing the next generation of tech-savvy agricultural workers.

The AgTechX Ed Summit will occur at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at West Hills College Lemoore, 555 College Ave. Lemoore.

The event will comprise three panels, covering topics such as industry issues and skill identification, education and workforce development strategies, and the farm's current and future workforce needs. This event is part of the AgTechX Ed Initiative — a statewide effort led by Western Growers and California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross, to cultivate a future workforce with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate emerging on-farm technology.

