West Hills will host two upcoming events that may help students find a new career.

West Hills College Lemoore will host a First Responders' Expo, to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4 in the college’s student union. This event will bring together first responders from the California Highway Patrol, the Kings County Sheriff's Department, local police and fire departments, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and others to showcase skills, vehicles, and equipment.

"This event is a great opportunity for community members, particularly students interested in first responder careers, to learn more about these professions and see the tools and equipment firsthand," said Kris Costa, Dean of Career Technical Education at West Hills College Lemoore.

