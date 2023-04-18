West Hills will host two upcoming events that may help students find a new career.
"This event is a great opportunity for community members, particularly students interested in first responder careers, to learn more about these professions and see the tools and equipment firsthand," said Kris Costa, Dean of Career Technical Education at West Hills College Lemoore.
Visitors will have the opportunity to get an up-close view of patrol vehicles, witness a K-9 exhibition, and meet the K-9 unit and their four-legged friends that assist in the line of duty. Attendees can also talk to industry professionals about pursuing a career in first responder jobs and see a SWAT truck up close and personal.
"This event gives an opportunity to expose students to careers in public safety and personally connect with agencies within their community," said West Hills College Lemoore Career Technical Education Coordinator Tracy Paulo. “We have invited local high schools to bring students interested in pursuing careers as first responders. Demonstrations and exhibitions will ensure that attendees have an informative and engaging experience.”
For more information about the First Responders' Expo, please contact Nicole Bratton at 559-925-3356 or via email at nicolebratton@whccd.edu.
The school will also host a job fair exclusively for its students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26. The event will take place in the Student Union on campus, allowing students to connect with employers from various industries.
WHCL Students are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and dress professionally. If business attire is needed, students can stop by the Eagle Closet in the WIN Center for business attire at no cost.
Employers from a wide range of industries will attend, including Rare Earth Coffee, Maxim Healthcare Services, PHP Agency, California Highway Patrol, Amazon, Tachi Palace, Dad's Cookies, California Department of State Hospitals, FURY, and Westside Family Prevention. These employers will offer part-time and full-time positions, internships and other opportunities.
"We're excited to offer this job fair exclusively for our students," said Bratton, Career Readiness Technician at the WHCL WIN Center. "It's a great opportunity for students to connect with employers and explore career opportunities."
For more information about the job fair, students can contact the WHCL WIN Center at 559-925-3388 or email Bratton at nicolebratton@whccd.edu.