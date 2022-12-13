West Hills College Lemoore earned two awards at the 2022 Kings Prevention Awards hosted by Kings Partnership on Dec. 1, 2022.

Amber Avitia,  Coordinator of Student Support Services and Engagement at W.H.C.L., was honored with the Excellence in Prevention Programming Award for her work with the W.H.C.L. Golden Eagle Pantry. 

Avitia oversees 10,000 + pounds of monthly food distribution through an on-campus no-cost grocery store called the "Golden Eagle Pantry" and via monthly community food drive-throughs. Partnerships with the Central California Food Bank, Kings Community Action Organization, and CalViva Health have helped make free food distribution possible for the college; efforts have helped W.H.C.L. students and the community save hundreds of dollars on grocery costs.

Recommended for you