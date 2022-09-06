Thanks to a $100,000 gift from Chev­ron, West Hills College Coalinga is opening a maker’s space and 3D simulation lab on-campus in Coalinga and a STEM Lab on-campus at the newly constructed WHCC Firebaugh Center, according to a release sent by the school. 

The public is welcome to attend the grand opening of the Chevron Falcon Innovation Nest, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 13 in building G room 2 located at West Hills College Coalinga.

“The Chevron Falcon Innovation Nest will house a 3D printer and virtual lab simulation software that are designed to support introductory coursework in welding, agriscience, health sciences and public services, human anatomy, and chemistry,” said Angela Tos, WHCC Vice President of Student Services.

